Driver illegally passes 2 school buses at once on P.E.I.

A driver has been ticketed after passing two stopped school buses on Tuesday morning.

Police were conducting speed enforcement on Route 1 in Mount Mellick, P.E.I. when an officer in an unmarked car saw a car pass the two buses, says a release from King's District RCMP.

Both buses were stopped at the same residence to pick up students heading to different schools, the release said. The driver of the car was stopped and issued a ticket for passing a school bus with red flashing lights, police said.

In total, RCMP issued 20 tickets to drivers ranging from speeding, expired licence and registration.

Some drivers were clocked at 145 km/h in the area with a posted speed limit of 90 km/h, the release said.

