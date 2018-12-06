Skip to Main Content
Drinking played role in fatal accident involving P.E.I. teen, RCMP say
RCMP say drinking was a factor in the accident, which lead to the death of a 17-year-old girl in western P.E.I., early Sunday morning.  

Sam Juric · CBC News ·
RCMP are continuing their investigation into the circumstances of the young woman's death, says Cpl. Lisa Jones of West Prince detachment. No charges have been laid. (CBC)

The teen fell out of a truck window in which she was a passenger, said Cpl. Lisa Jones. RCMP believe the truck was still in motion when the teen fell. 

RCMP say the incident occurred shortly after midnight on Palmer Road. The young woman was found unresponsive on the side of the road when RCMP arrived. She died at the scene. 

The driver of the truck was a male who was not impaired, according to police. No charges have been laid. 

The teen sustained injuries after falling from the truck, RCMP said. 

An autopsy has been completed in Charlottetown. RCMP have not yet released the cause of death. 

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is ongoing, Jones said.

