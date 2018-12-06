Drinking played role in fatal accident involving P.E.I. teen, RCMP say

RCMP say drinking was a factor in an accident in western P.E.I., which lead to the death of a 17-year-old girl, early Sunday morning.

The teen fell out of a truck window in which she was a passenger, said Cpl. Lisa Jones. RCMP believe the truck was still in motion when the teen fell.

RCMP say the incident occurred shortly after midnight on Palmer Road. The young woman was found unresponsive on the side of the road when RCMP arrived. She died at the scene.

The driver of the truck was a male who was not impaired, according to police. No charges have been laid.

The teen sustained injuries after falling from the truck, RCMP said.

An autopsy has been completed in Charlottetown. RCMP have not yet released the cause of death.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is ongoing, Jones said.

