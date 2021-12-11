Charlotteown police to share sex assault files with rape crisis workers

Charlottetown city police defended their record on sex assault investigations and emphasized the need for survivors to come forward during an appearance by a committee of MLAs on Friday.

The committee's work followed a CBC News investigation last month that reported women feeling demoralized and powerless in connection with sex assaults — some of them a decade old — involving spiked drinks in local bars, which rendered victims unable to recall what had happened to them.

Police told MLAs that media reports suggesting there's a lack of police interest in sex assaults are misleading and ultimately damaging.

"This message can be extremely harmful to our community by potentially deterring any victims of crimes from reporting," testified Watts.

"That should be concerning to everyone in this room… because that message is simply not accurate."

Police officials told the committee they met in June with the woman featured in the CBC report as well as two other people who had collected statements from more than a dozen women.

"They had provided documentation of a number of incidents that were alleged to have happened, many of which were anonymous," testified Det.-Const. Tara Watts.

"It was very clearly explained to those people what the process would be to start an investigation… that would be the person involved coming in to file a police report."

Watts said when police consider whether to lay charges, there has to be more than "a hunch or suspicion and must be based on reliable information."

Sharing files

Three complainants have come forward this year, two of them in October, alleging sex assaults involving spiked drinks. Police do not belive the three incidents are linked.

In response to criticisms generated by the CBC report, police told committee members Friday they'll be sharing sex assault files with the P.E.I. Rape and Sexual Assault Centre

"We welcome that. Any oversight that can give us direction or ways to deal with victims, we totally invite them," testified Jennifer McCarron, acting deputy chief.

The memorandum of understanding with the centre will require security clearance for people who view the police files, according to McCarron.

Green Party MLAs Lynne Lund, Karla Bernard and Michele Beaton led the questioning of police. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

MLAs wanted to know more about police investigation methods.

"We've heard from survivors who didn't feel they were treated respectfully or fairly and resulting feelings of shame and worthlessness," said MLA Karla Bernard.

'Victim focused' and 'trauma informed'

Police described their investigation protocols as "victim focused" and "trauma informed" to respect and respond to the experience of survivors. That includes the use of "soft interview rooms," according to police, with comfortable seating and decor to help calm traumatized complainants.

McCarron, who joined the force in 1998, testified the workplace culture at the city police force has changed "exponentially."

"Now a lot of the officers are trained. A lot of them are very good with victims. A lot of time the victims want to talk to females… there's lots of talk, open talk, among the men and women in the department."

From 2010 to 2011, all our evidence is gone, your DNA, your video surveillance. — Jennifer McCarron, acting Charlottetown deputy police chief

The police representatives testified they, too, are frustrated by the difficult task of investigating crimes that happened years ago — in the case of many of the crimes described in the CBC investigation, sometimes 10 or more years ago.

"From 2010 to 2011 — all our evidence is gone, your DNA, your video surveillance," testified McCarron.

The last conviction for sex assault that involved the drugging of a victim took place in 2007, police testified. It involved the operator of a small hotel in Charlottetown who drugged and assaulted two male guests. The accused was sentenced to four years in prison.

Police also testified they have received 42 unfounded complaints so far in 2021 from an individual who has mental health problems.

MLA Lynne Lund told police that staff in P.E.I. hospitals routinely confirm the presence of "blackout" drugs like Rohypnol in women who come to the ER for treatment, but the information is not reported to police.

She told police it's part of a familiar pattern in which women "felt they were being discouraged from trying to press charges."

The police officials testified that information from the hospital on when and where the drugging took place — even without the victim's name — could help them launch an investigation "using plainclothes police," said McCarron.