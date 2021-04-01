P.E.I.'s Drew MacIntyre hanging up his goalie pads

P.E.I. hockey player Drew MacIntyre announced his retirement from professional hockey Thursday.

MacIntrye has just finished up a successful season in net with Japan-based Oji Eagles, winners of the 2020-21 Asia League Championship.

"I am just so grateful for this journey that me and my girls have been on. It was one that I can look back on and know that I gave it absolutely everything I had," MacIntyre said in a written release.

"I just couldn't be more grateful for the ups and the downs, the experiences and the lessons learned that have shaped me into the man, husband, and father that I am today. Thank you, P.E.I., for supporting me every step of the way!"

MacIntyre played in nine leagues following his Pownal Minor Hockey days, including the National Hockey League, the Kontinental Hockey League and the American Hockey League.

Career highlights

MacIntyre spent time in the Vancouver Canucks, Atlanta Thrashers, Buffalo Sabres, Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes systems.

He was twice named a second-team all-star in the American Hockey League, is in the AHL top-10 all-time for wins as a goaltender and scored an AHL goal during his time as goalie.

He competed for P.E.I. in the 1999 Canada Games in Cornerbrook, N.L., and represented Hockey Canada at the U17 (2000), U18 (2001) and Spengler Cup invitational tournament in Switzerland in 2015, '16 and '17. He won gold three times for Team Canada, once at the U18 level and twice at the Spengler Cup.

MacIntyre now lives in Charlottetown with his wife, Karen, and children Mullen and Sallie who both play minor hockey on P.E.I.

He owns State of Mind Goaltending by Drew MacIntyre and is an active Hockey P.E.I. high performance program staff member.

