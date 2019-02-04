No Dragons' Den deal after all for P.E.I. Forktula inventors

After landing a verbal deal on camera during CBC's Dragons' Den last week, the pair of Islanders who invented the Forktula were ultimately unable to reach a deal with the Dragons on paper.

Josh Lindsay and Oliver Sauve invented a spatula-type accessory that slides on the outer two prongs of a fork as an alternative to "licking your plate."

"It turned out it wasn't a fit," said Lindsay Monday.

Started selling product in 2017

The pair asked for $25,000 for 25 per cent of the company. They said they had already sold about 16,000 Forktulas worth about $27,000.

Lindsay and Suave had the Forktula accessories manufactured in China and started selling them to the public at 15 P.E.I. stores in 2017 for $1 each.

After the show, the pair went through the due diligence process and said in the end it wasn't the right deal for them or for the dragon they'd shaken hands with.

"When it comes down to it, not every business deal goes through. And we had to actually look at the terms and was it right for our business," Lindsay said.

The inventors went into the show knowing there was a slim chance they would come out with a signed deal. They said their main goal was gaining publicity.

"Since it aired, we've been running non-stop, filling orders — e-mail after e-mail after e-mail," Sauve said.

3 goals

When the pair first started dreaming up the device they had three main goals, Sauve said.

"It was to get this product on As Seen on T.V., to get it in front of Boston Pizza ... and to get it on Dragons' Den. So in a year and a half, we hit all those goals," Sauve said.

Sales have gone through the roof since they made their Dragons' Den appearance according to Lindsay and Sauve

"Things are moving really fast. It's hard to keep up but it's exciting and we look forward to what happens next," Sauve said.

