Growth of drag on P.E.I. an inclusive experience for all, say fans and performers

Blake Caissie is the first to say that when it comes to performing in drag, it's go big or go home, and he's always game to put on a powerful show.

Caissie is fairly new to drag, but he's one of the Islanders trying to make the scene more prominent on P.E.I. and giving many a space to perform and show off their alter egos.

"It gives me that confirmation that I'm doing what I've been meant to do growing up," Caissie said. "I'm so empowered by our queer youth, and our youth in general … to see what they have to offer and see how they can encourage us, come to our shows, offer support and really give us that following that we've always dreamt to have on our little Island."

The drag community has struck up what Caissie calls a sort of "residency" at the Trailside Music Hall in Charlottetown, a venue they've come to love and where they have room to grow.

"Pat and the crew at the Trailside are just fantastic. I couldn't have dreamt of a better venue because they're so inclusive and the one thing I've always felt when going there is comfortable," Caissie said.

'If I can help one 14-year-old child, boy or girl or in-between or anything they identify as, I can show that you can do much more than what you think you can and be an example,' Caissie says. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

"The fact that we can have an ongoing residency at the Trailside, if you will, is pretty amazing."

Their latest show was called Bacon and Drag and the crowd ate it up.

Joshua Borges, a.k.a. Demona DeVille, said the level of excitement has gone up at each show.

"This show we sold out all of our original tickets pretty quick, a couple hours, and we opened up more tickets because restrictions were lifted," DeVille said. "It's pretty awesome that everybody is this supportive."

DeVille said it "means everything" to watch the scene grow.

"Being a part of drag is really all there is for me, without the glitter and the costumes and the wigs I would just be so bored."

'This is just the beginning'

Dasha, Caissie's drag persona, said they've had four sold-out events, with the crowd changing each time.

"This is just the beginning," Dasha said after a show. "[The shows] keep getting bigger and better."

Nadine Haddad was at the Bacon and Drag show and said she would encourage everyone to check it out.

'The fact that we can have an ongoing residency at the Trailside, if you will, is pretty amazing,' says Blake Caissie. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

"I've always really been a fan of drag and the art of the performance itself. It's so wonderful to see so many talented individuals on stage, doing what they love doing," Haddad said.

Alicia Packwood was there too and said she has been to drag shows all over North America.

"It's awesome to see it here on the Island, a lot of times we have to travel for it so I'm very supportive of the drag and queer community," Packwood said.

"Obviously [I'm] a big fan of RuPaul so to get a taste of that right here in Charlottetown is awesome."

Bacon and Drag was Monica Kelly's first drag show on P.E.I., and she said it was a blast. "I'd highly encourage other people in the community to come out … and support our local drag queens."

A lasting legacy for drag on P.E.I.

Establishing the drag scene even further on P.E.I. will take time, but Dasha, DeVille and other performers are ready to take on the task.

It's something Caissie thought about when he first returned to P.E.I. nine years ago. He wanted to make a greater impact on his community and first took the plunge into drag during an amateur drag show at UPEI last summer.

The first time he performed as Dasha, he said the feeling was electric. It's a feeling he wants others experience for themselves.

"It was very cathartic, I can honestly say it was something I always wanted to do," he said. "Having fun with it as a hairstylist, being able to work with women all day long and kind of empower them, I felt empowered as a homosexual male.

Drag performer Demona DeVille (Joshua Borges) says the scene 'means everything to me.' (Jane Robertson/CBC)

"I was able to show an alter ego, a different personality … I think everybody has a little Dasha inside of them, we all have a little bit of feminine and masculine."

Becoming Dasha has been a boon to Caissie's confidence, he said. He's been able to overcome past trauma, social anxiety and self doubt. Caissie said he hopes that as drag grows on P.E.I. and youth get more involved, it can help provide them comfort and empowerment.

"I'm in awe of our community, especially the Island youth. The individuals in the schools who've dealt with a lot of homophobia and racism," he said.

"If I can help one 14-year-old child, boy or girl or in-between or anything they identify as, I can show that you can do much more than what you think you can and be an example."