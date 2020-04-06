Dr. Heather Morrison answers kids' questions about COVID-19

Since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic nearly a month ago, caregivers across the Island have been grappling with how to talk about the situation with the children in their lives.

On Monday evening, P.E.I. Premier Dennis King was joined by chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison in a live "kids COVID-19 briefing" to answer some of the questions on the minds of the Island's youngest.

Caregivers were asked to submit questions on behalf of children ahead of the live stream, which happened on King's Facebook page. He said dozens of children submitted questions.

Questions came from tip-to-tip and touched on everything from the importance of physical distancing, to creative ways of staying connected with family and friends, to why bedtimes maybe haven't changed even as in-person schooling has been cancelled.

'It has been different'

Morrison started the segment by mentioning the changes her own children have been navigating because of the pandemic.

"Although school, online, started today it has been different. They're not going to school, they're not seeing their friends, they're not playing their sports."

Ethan from Charlottetown asked, "Why do we need to stay six feet apart, why not two feet or three feet?"

Make sure after you pet Harvey — wash your hands. — Dr. Heather Morrison

"The virus is spread by droplets," Morrison explained. "And they're fairly heavy droplets. If you cough or sneeze, we know the distance they can cover is at least four feet or more."

Georgia from Charlottetown asked, "Can dogs or animals get coronavirus? I'm worried about my dog Harvey and all the other animals."

"When you go to touch your puppy, Harvey," Morrison said, "make sure after you pet Harvey — wash your hands."

People are being advised to wash their hands after touching dogs in the midst of COVID-19. (PhotogenicPanda/Shutterstock)

Morrison told children watching there's still a lot that remains unknown about the virus. She said some animals are testing positive but don't appear to be getting sick and therefore it's best to take precautions like handwashing.

"If you're sick it might not be a good time to go up and give Harvey a big kiss. Maybe right now isn't a good time to pet someone else's dog."

'Have any kids been tested?'

Oden from Souris asked, "Have any kids been tested for COVID-19 on P.E.I. so far?"

Morrison told viewers that so far, 58 children have been tested on P.E.I., and all of those tests have returned negative.

I'm hoping if we do this well, it will be sooner rather than later. ​​​​​ — Dr. Heather Morrison

She also noted that less than five per cent of the cases across the country have been children.

Fiona from Cardigan asked "How many weeks before I can hug my grammy?"

"This is the hardest thing about this pandemic. We want to hug our friends and families and grandparents. But we know that it may put them at risk of getting really sick," Morrison said.

Morrison expressed the importance of practising physical distancing and following the new health measures now, so that they can be lifted as soon as possible.

"It's not going to be tomorrow and not next week. But I'm hoping if we do this well, it will be sooner rather than later."

