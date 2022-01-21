Do COVID-19 restrictions work? We asked an immunologist
Dr. Lisa Barrett says vaccines the key to ending COVID-19 pandemic
An infectious disease expert says vaccines are the key to getting out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Dr. Lisa Barrett said in the short term, steps P.E.I. is taking to limit the spread of the Omicron variant, such as limiting personal gatherings, shutting down gyms, in-room dining and reducing capacity in retail stores, should limit the number of cases in the region.
She said she believes the restrictions are needed to slow down the rate of infections so the region's hospitals are not overwhelmed.
"We know how this gets transmitted, indoor, un-masked activity close together, wherever that is. So if you do things that reduce the amount of transmission, including limiting the number of contacts and keeping people in un-masked indoor spaces low, that will definitely spread out and limit the number of cases that you get at one time," Barrett said.
"Which I think is the best that we can hope for at this point with Omicron."
Barrett, an immunologist at Dalhousie University in Halifax, said people should not underestimate Omicron.
While many people who are vaccinated do not end up in hospital, she said she sees people, even in their 20s and 30s, who do end up getting very sick.
