Summerside doctor under investigation for professional misconduct

A Summerside doctor, Henry Swart, is under investigation by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of P.E.I. for professional misconduct.

The college — which is responsible for licensing and disciplining physicians on P.E.I. — alleges Dr. Swart performed a procedure that a patient specifically instructed him not to do.

A notice on the college's website says a board of inquiry into the allegations will be held on March 26, at which time Swart will be given a chance to respond to the allegations.

Procedure requires consent, says college

However, the notice says, if Swart doesn't show up, the hearing will carry on without him.

The site doesn't say what the procedure was — just that it's one that requires the patient's consent.

Dr. Swart is a gynecologist.

If he is found guilty of professional misconduct he faces a range of penalties, including a reprimand, restrictions on his practice, a fine, or his licence could be suspended or revoked.

Previous allegations by college

This isn't the first time Swart has been subject to an investigation by the college.

In 2009, it put restrictions on Swart's practice and fined him $7,000 after finding him guilty of a discipline matter arising out of a complaint to the college.

That finding was overturned by the P.E.I. courts in 2014.

The judge in that case said the process used to deal with complaints against physicians at the time was flawed.

The CBC was unable to reach Dr. Swart for comment.

More P.E.I. news