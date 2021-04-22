One new case on P.E.I., Morrison says in weekly COVID-19 briefing

P.E.I. has one new case of COVID-19 connected to travel, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said during her weekly update on the pandemic situation Thursday.

Morrison was joined by Chief of Nursing Marion Dowling, who updated Islanders on the COVID-19 numbers on P.E.I. and across Canada, as well on the vaccine rollout and travel restrictions.

Morrison said the new case was related to travel outside the Atlantic provinces, and has triggered a flight exposure alert regarding Air Canada flight AC8302 from Montreal to Charlottetown on April 17.

There are currently 12 active cases on P.E.I. and 175 cases since the pandemic began 13 months ago.

Close eye on variants

Morrison said officials are now assuming all new cases are variants of concern. Most of the recent cases have been the B117 strain first identified in the UK.

Morrison also mentioned a new variant of concern: B1167 is a double-mutant strain first sequenced in India.

"We've not yet the seen the worst" of this third wave, Morrison noted.

Health officials are still learning about the effectiveness of vaccines against variants of concern, she added.

Vaccinations going 'smoothly'

Dowling said P.E.I.'s vaccination effort has been going "smoothly." More than 6,000 people are scheduled to be vaccinated this week alone, and that will rise to about 10,000 a week in May.

P.E.I. pharmacies still have supplies of AstraZeneca vaccine available to those 55 and older.

Some other provinces have begun offering that vaccine to younger Canadians, although P.E.I. has not. Morrison said that could change later this week as she receives new recommendations.

She also said Pfizer-BioNTech will send double the amount of vaccine P.E.I. expected in May and June, which will allow for more appointments and Islanders receiving second doses sooner.

Prince Edward Island is expecting a doubling in supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine starting in May. (Robert Short/CBC)

Morrison usually holds a weekly COVID-19 briefing on Tuesdays, but decided to delay it this week after she and Premier Dennis King held an unscheduled briefing Monday to inform Islanders that, on the day the Atlantic bubble had been scheduled to open, the province was instead tightening border controls.

On Monday, the province paused most non-resident travel to the province from outside Atlantic Canada. Morrison also advised Island residents to avoid non-essential travel off P.E.I., and said the timeline for the reopening of the Atlantic bubble, rescheduled for May 3, would be re-examined in the coming days.

A rising number of cases throughout the Atlantic provinces is to blame. P.E.I. had its first two hospitalizations from COVID-19 over the weekend, although one of those people, a child under 10, has since been discharged.

Nova Scotia is reporting 38 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, the highest daily case count in the province in a year. Health officials in that province are holding a briefing this afternoon at 3:30.

New Brunswick, where there were seven new cases Wednesday, is also holding a briefing at 2:30 p.m. today.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

