P.E.I.'s top public health doc is a real doll — literally

A New Brunswick maker has crocheted an adorable likeness of Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

Julie Duguay, who lives near Nigadoo, N.B., has also created a Bernie Sanders doll and one of New Brunswick Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell, which have both received a lot of attention on social media.

"My 15 minutes of fame is turning into 15 days of fame!" said Duguay in an interview with Matt Rainnie host Mainstreet P.E.I.

The Morrison doll was commissioned by someone who had seen Duguay's Dr. Russell doll on Facebook. Duguay believes it is intended to be a gift for Morrison.

"Since they're customs, I don't really have a pattern or anything like that," Duguay said. She searched for a photo of Morrison online, and tried to replicate that as best she could.

"The blazer, I tried to make the first time and I didn't like it, so I had to just scrap that one and try again."

It all started last week with the viral photo of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders sitting casually in a folding chair at the presidential inauguration, sporting a pair of smittens — mittens made from upcycled sweaters. Makers couldn't produce Sanders-themed merchandise fast enough, including a pattern for a crocheted doll.

"I just bought the pattern and started him," Duguay said. When she was done, "I posted it on my page and it sort of went crazy."

She sold the first Bernie Sanders doll quickly for $275 to a U.S. buyer, then made three more.

'Takes my mind off things'

Her daughter then suggested Duguay make a doll of Dr. Russell. So she did.

Julie Duguay crocheted these dolls of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and New Brunswick Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell. (Juliebee Duguay/Facebook)

"It's always sort of a challenge, I never know what the reaction of people will be," she said, noting people on social media really liked Dr. Russell and now, Dr. Morrison.

She said she has always loved crocheting dog clothes, but she was up for a challenge, so she began crocheting dolls that she auctioned off on social media to raise money for a family member with a health condition.

She said it has been great to have this outlet during COVID-19.

"It takes my mind off things, I don't watch the news or anything like that," she said, noting she didn't know who Dr. Russell or Dr. Morrison were before last week.

