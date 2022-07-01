Downtown Farmers' Market set to return to Charlottetown on Sunday

The Downtown Farmers' Market returns to Charlottetown's Queen Street for its 13th summer, starting this Sunday.

This year's edition of the outdoor street market will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. AT each Sunday until late September.

Vehicular traffic will be blocked at that time as about 80 vendors set up booths spanning three blocks of Queen Street, between Grafton and Dorchester streets.

"We expect to see a record number of tourists and visitors throughout the entire summer," said Dawn Alan, the executive director of Downtown Charlottetown Inc., which organizes the market. "So I suspect our numbers will be big."

Local produce vendors, food stalls and artisan craft kiosks will be among the booths.

Musical acts are also booked to provide entertainment at each market from noon to 2 p.m.

The first one, on July 3, is Just Cuz PEI Band.

The market runs rain or shine, although the Downtown Charlottetown Inc. site notes: "Vendors who have products that are sensitive to rain may choose not to attend on rainy days."