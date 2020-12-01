Downtown Charlottetown parking to be free during December

Holiday shoppers are receiving their own gift from the City of Charlottetown this December: free parking downtown.

The city approved the free parking at downtown meters at a special council meeting Monday.

Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown said letting shoppers park for free fits in with the Love Local P.E.I. campaign currently on.

"It sends out a signal that, you know, we're in this bubble, but let's stick to our local merchants," said Brown.

"They're going to need the help, just like we're going to need the help as we get through this pandemic."

The idea for the free parking came from the P.E.I. government, which offered $15,000 to replace some of the lost revenue.

Brown said the City of Charlottetown will cover the rest of that loss, another $45,000.

City officials have had to cancel some holiday activities because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so Brown said some of the money that would have been used for those activities will help cover the revenue lost from parking meters.

"This is a small effort, but I think it'll go a long way," he said.

Brown added that he's not worried about people who work downtown taking advantage of the free spots.

