Charlottetown business organization creates snowbird club for those stuck on Island

P.E.I.'s snowbirds would have usually flown south by now.

With COVID-19 cases surging across the continent, officials are urging Canadians not to travel — and have turned resources toward targeting this message to snowbirds specifically. This means many Islanders who would normally spend the winter months in warmer destinations like Florida, Arizona or Mexico, are on the Island for the foreseeable future.

"As one of our retailers said, 'I know several who haven't bought a sweater in 30 years,'" said Downtown Charlottetown Inc. executive director Dawn Alan.

"There'd be an opportunity for retailers to reintroduce this group to downtown shopping and adventure opportunities, but also the snowbirds who would normally have lots of activities, social gatherings and experiences over the winter would be looking for opportunities this year."

Downtown Charlottetown Inc. decided to provide those opportunities, launching a membership program available to snowbirds.

We wanted to make sure that they felt comfortable and safe in this COVID-19 situation to come downtown. — Dawn Alan, Downtown Charlottetown Inc.

"We want to create small group activities so that snowbirds can winter in our beautiful downtown and still indulge in their socializing and the many activities that they would have experienced, both in a colder situation, but and hopefully, just as fun."

The free memberships are available through the organization. Members received a card, which is required to redeem certain benefits, like private shopping hours or private dining.

Alan said it provides a unique opportunity for activity-minded snowbirds to get out and for businesses to offer them tailored experiences as a means to make money through the slower winter months.

"We wanted to make sure that they felt comfortable and safe in this COVID-19 situation to come downtown and enjoy and partake in those experiences," she said.

"We know that there's hundreds that are here."

