Downtown Charlottetown sponsoring more outdoor improvements this year

Downtown Charlottetown Inc. is expanding an annual program that provides grants to businesses that are making improvements to the outside of their buildings.

For 15 years the facade program has supported projects like replacing windows and doors or improving lighting. This year money will also be available for creating or improving outdoor spaces such as patios or pocket parks.

With public health restrictions limiting the availability of indoor space, Downtown Charlottetown executive director Dawn Alan said it made sense to support businesses creating outdoor spaces.

"Especially our hospitality industry," said Alan.

"In order to accommodate their customers who are still knocking on the doors, they need to move outside and take advantage of that space. And so we want to help them to enhance that space in order to accommodate those people."

The program will cover half the cost of an improvement up to $4,000.

The group has budgeted $25,000 for the program, and applications will remain open so long as the money lasts.

