Contest encourages people to explore downtown Charlottetown Friday

There may be no Gold Cup Parade in Charlottetown on Friday, but Downtown Charlottetown Inc. hopes that won't stop people from getting out and about in the city.

The non-profit agency, which works with businesses to help maintain a vibrant downtown, has created a contest called Golden Day Downtown.

Here's how it works: Go downtown and take six pictures of yourself enjoying some of the activities in the city and email them to info@downtowncharlottetown.com .

Up for grabs is a $500 gift pack and three runner-up prizes.

"People have been coming downtown to join activities after the parade for years — and, in fact, generations — and we still want you to do this," said Dawn Alan, executive director downtown Charlottetown Charlottetown Inc.

"There's just so much to do in downtown Charlottetown when you look at those free activities that are self-guided and that kids and families and groups can really get involved in."

The mural is on four eight-foot sheets of plywood at the side of a building at the corner of Richmond and George streets. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Among other things, Alan is also encouraging people to check out the new mural on the corner of Great George and Richmond streets. It was created by Stratford, P.E.I. artist Jordan Cameron as a way to say thank you to front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're encouraging people … to come on down, take a picture of the mural, and maybe your group in front of it as well, and e-mail that picture to somebody who's helped you out lately, a frontline worker who you think deserves your thanks."

More information on the Golden Day Downtown contest, including activities and photo rules, can be found on the Downtown Charlottetown Inc. Facebook page.

