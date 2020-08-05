Doug Boylan, author of P.E.I.'s 'definitive' land-use report, dies in Charlottetown
Boylan was the first librarian at Confederation Centre of the Arts
Long-time civil servant and university teacher Doug Boylan died in Charlottetown on Saturday.
Born in Sarnia, Ont., Boylan came to P.E.I. in 1961 with his wife Kay with the intention of staying for a year, and never left.
A historian by training, Boylan was the first librarian at the Confederation Centre of the Arts. He also served as provincial archivist, clerk of the executive council and clerk of the legislative assembly.
In 1988, Boylan was appointed chair of P.E.I.'s Royal Commission on Land Ownership, Land Use and the Landscape. His 1990 report was still being described 20 years later as "the definitive work on the issues of land ownership and land use on Prince Edward Island."
Boylan also taught at Prince of Wales College, St. Dunstan's University and the University of Prince Edward Island.
He is survived by his wife and three children. A date for a memorial service has not yet been set.
