Where's our bubble? Why P.E.I.'s ease-back plan has some Islanders disappointed

Nicole St-Denis admits she's feeling rather envious of people in New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador.

They're now allowed to visit — even hug — all the members of one other household who have agreed to be part of their isolation bubble.

She said she would love to have her kids' grandparents, who live five minutes away, be able to interact with her kids again.

"I would give anything for that," St-Denis said. "It's hard on our side, because we're a family and we're not getting a break from parenting," she said.

"But, I also keep thinking about people who live alone, who were just basically told they can't touch another human being for the indefinite future. And you know, people need physical touch at the best of times, let alone during a global pandemic."

But here on P.E.I., while the province has layed out a plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions, none if its phases include any mention of allowing families to create bubbles.

As of Friday, any five people can gather outside, as long as they stay six feet apart.

Come May 22, the same rules will apply for gathering indoors. But everyone who is not part of the same household must physically distance. Hugs are a no-no.

'Heart-wrenching'

That's not sitting well with Merilyn Mitchell. She said she's desperate to squeeze her two young grandkids, which she used to do just about every day.

She hasn't hugged them in nearly two months.

"We're able to go in and see them through the glass door," said Mitchell. "But that's heart-wrenching, because they are too young to understand why granny can't hug them, which has been our lifestyle ever since they were born. It hurts me so much."

Mitchell wrote an email to P.E.I.'s chief public health officer and premier Friday morning, asking that they consider allowing a two-household bubble as part of Phase 2, on May 22.

"I don't see any reason why [they wouldn't allow it,], considering daycares will be open, hairdressers will be open," she said.

Not part of P.E.I.'s ease-back plan

For the province's part, Dr. Heather Morrison said they have been asked before about the bubble model.

"We feel that there is more flexibility to interact with people that, in order to meet your social, personal and mental health needs by having an ability to be more flexible," Morrison said.

"You are not forced also to prioritize a certain family member or another household of friends and those are, I appreciate, difficult decisions."

Morrison said as the province moves through the ease-back phases, the goal is to increase the number of people that you can interact with, both inside and outside, instead of limiting them to a single household through the bubble method.

