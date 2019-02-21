P.E.I. company expanding quickly to supply cannabis edibles

With the federal government laying out the timetable for the legalization of cannabis edibles and topicals, a P.E.I. company is moving quickly to take a piece of the market.

That market is estimated to be worth $2.7 billion, and Charlottetown-based Dosecann has been at work preparing for the opening of that market for some time.

"We've been quite busy for roughly the last year scaling our processes and hiring scientists," said Dosecann CEO Greg Boone.

"Now we've switched gears and we're hiring more production supervision, packaging people, logistics people, materials people — really start building inventory to supply what we believe will be a really large demand for these types of edible cannabis products, extracts and also topicals."

The company already has a licence to grow cannabis and do research and development. It has been stockpiling product in preparation for the legalization of edibles and does not expect a supply problem.

Boone said the company will be ready to apply for licences for a number of products when applications open Oct. 17, and hopes to be ready to sell when the market opens in mid-December.

The company currently has about 45 employees. Boone said the company has been hiring at a rate of two to five people per week, and he expects that pace to continue through to the end of the year.

