Island family 'living in chaos' trying to stay positive after Dorian

A Miscouche, P.E.I., family says after post-tropical storm Dorian caused extensive damage to their home, they're choosing to stay positive and focus on each other, instead of everything they've lost.

Dorian hit the Servos family hard.

The family of six lost power to their home around 3 p.m. Saturday, which caused the sump pump to switch off. Almost immediately, their basement started to flood.

"It was an instant panic," said Brent Servos. "And so I was dealing with that and my wife was trying to deal with the four kids upstairs, two of which are autistic, and everyone was stressed."

He said that was followed by the flue disconnecting from the furnace and being ripped from the house by the wind. Then shingles from the home's roof started coming off.

Some of the shingles that blew off of the Servos's home during post-tropical storm Dorian over the weekend. (Submitted by Brent and Amanda Servos)

Next, debris from the roof started to damage the swing set, with the set itself being destroyed and lifted by the wind.

"So my wife and I had to run out into the storm and destroy the rest of the swing set before it took off and it damaged other people's property." said Brent.

"And so we were out in the middle of the wind and pouring rain smashing that, while the kids were screaming inside, that their swing set was just destroyed."

The parents pulled the swing set apart during the storm so that it wouldn't blow away and cause damage elsewhere. (Submitted by Brent and Amanda Servos)

He said once they got back into the house, they noticed water coming in through the ceiling and knew it was time to leave.

Camper trailer destroyed

They spent the night with Brent's parents, who still had power, and hoped to move into their camper trailer until their home could be repaired.

Water damage is still being assessed at the Servos home in Miscouche. (Submitted by Brent and Amanda Servos)

"Then we started seeing the reports of the emergency evacuation that took place at Crystal Beach campground," said Brent, which is where his family's camper was parked.

The family monitored closely as the Kensington Fire Department and the RCMP rescued people from their trailers after a storm surge destroyed the campground. At the end of it, the family's trailer had landed in a marsh.

"When I opened the door the whole thing was just mangled and full of seaweed and saltwater and everything within it is damaged," said Brent.

With their home uninhabitable and nowhere else to go the family of six has been living in a hotel room in Summerside since Sunday.

Their trailer was pushed from its pad at Crystal Beach Campground and into the nearby marsh. (Submitted by Brent and Amanda Servos)

"It's been a bit of a nightmare because with all of our kids, especially with the kids with autism, routine is essential," said Amanda Servos.

"When you're living in chaos your life is chaos."

She said sharing one room with just a mini-fridge and a microwave has been hard on everyone — especially when it comes to reassuring the children that everything is going to be OK.

'Overwhelmed and scared'

"They're just completely overwhelmed and scared and they don't know what insurance is," said Amanda.

"So they think that we don't have a house anymore, we don't have a trailer anymore."

'You hope that maybe something like this is more of an eye-opening experience for how stuff doesn't matter, but family does,' says Brent Servos, pictured here with wife Amanda. (Submitted by Brent and Amanda Servos)

The family said it's been hard to find suitable accommodation while their house is being repaired — which is expected to take months.

But they believe they've finally found an option and hope to move the family out of the hotel as soon as possible.

'A huge relief'

"So much relief to know where we're going to be sleeping each night, to be able to get things structured for the kids again and get them back on routine," said Amanda.

"It's a huge relief that is one less thing to worry about."

The Servos children Kynlee, Kori, Kyden, and KaDee. (Submitted by Brent and Amanda Servos)

Brent said the family is grateful for all the support they've received and believes the hardships will only make his family stronger.

"You hope that maybe something like this is more of an eye-opening experience for how stuff doesn't matter, but family does," said Brent.

