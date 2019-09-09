Your photos of Dorian's destruction across P.E.I.

With downed power lines, destroyed trees and severely damaged property, it's no question Dorian has been a menace to Prince Edward Islanders.

The post-tropical storm slammed the Island over the weekend and it wasn't until Sunday morning when the winds began to settle that Islanders got a chance to see the mess it made.

Many Islanders had snapped photos to showcase Dorian's worst. As of 5 p.m. on Monday, Islanders shared over 600 photos on our CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.

Here are some of those photos from across Prince Edward Island.

Photos from across P.E.I.

Power lines were down and out across the province. (Carolyn Mellish/Facebook)

Mackayla Morrison called the damage to her camper and others at Crystal Beach Campground 'unimaginable.' (Mackayla Morrison/Facebook)

'My beautiful linden tree, which now looks like Charlie Brown's Christmas tree' writes Paula Sinnott of Morell, P.E.I. (Paula Sinnott/Facebook)

John Lord says his backyard 'took a beating.' (John Lord/Facebook)

Robert Gamble shared this photo from Slemon Park, of a plane upside down. (Robert Gamble/Facebook)

Trees falling on power lines were a big concern for electric utilities throughout the weekend. (Jennifer Vriends/Facebook)

Tammy Pigott spotted this collapsed roof in this residence. (Tammy Pigott/Facebook)

Lindsay Santos says although the huge tree landed in her pool she's 'happy to report no damage, just mess!' (Lindsay Santos/Facebook)

The storm stripped parts of the roof from this apartment in Charlottetown. (Adam Stewart/Facebook)

Some downed trees took the earth around them with it. (Wendy Lundrigan/Facebook)

Parts of a corn field were flattened in St. Georges, P.E.I. (Nick Somers/Facebook)

The area around the West Point Lighthouse was damaged significantly by the storm. (Carrie Mokler/Facebook)

More downed lines. (Tyler Strongman/Facebook)

JT Tuplin shared this photo of damages near this grave. (JT Tuplin/Facebook)

Some of the trees that collapsed are massive. (Alicia Mary-Beth/Facebook)

Liz Daborn shared this photo of the destruction in Summerside. (Liz Daborn/Facebook)

