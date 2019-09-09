Your photos of Dorian's destruction across P.E.I.

With downed power lines, destroyed trees and severely damaged property, it's no question Dorian has been a menace to Prince Edward Islanders.
The post-tropical storm slammed the Island over the weekend and it wasn't until Sunday morning when the winds began to settle that Islanders got a chance to see the mess it made.
Many Islanders had snapped photos to showcase Dorian's worst. As of 5 p.m. on Monday, Islanders shared over 600 photos on our CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.
Here are some of those photos from across Prince Edward Island.
Photos from across P.E.I.
More P.E.I. news
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.