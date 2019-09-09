Disaster relief group setting up in western P.E.I.

Town council in Kensington, P.E.I., was surprised Monday night when representatives of the relief group Samaritan's Purse turned up and introduced themselves a few minutes before the meeting started.

Mayor Rowan Caseley said two members of the group dropped by after hearing Kensington and Cavendish were two of the areas hardest hit. They told him Samaritan's Purse would help people who can't afford to do repairs themselves, including people on a low income or who don't have insurance.

"They come in with big transport trucks and woodchippers," said Caseley.

"They basically set up and there's a 1-800 number where people can call. Plus we will be giving them contacts and they'll actually go out and talk to people as well and see if they meet their specifications."

'Big, big trees ... laying down'

Caseley said he was amazed at the damage in the town, with large trees down all over.

"I couldn't believe how much damage and devastation there was," he said.

"The big, big trees that have been around here for years, and I couldn't believe how many of them were laying down."

The trees against the power lines have mostly been removed. Electricity is restored to most of the town.

Trees have fallen in yards as well as on houses, and insurance does not generally cover the cost of cleaning up trees that have fallen without damage to anything else.

Samaritan's Purse has announced the toll-free number for P.E.I.: 1-844-547-2663.

