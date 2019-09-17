Insurance claims from Dorian top $100M in Atlantic Canada
Estimate does not include damage to government infrastructure
The damage to insured property in Atlantic Canada from post-tropical storm Dorian has been estimated at $105 million by the Insurance Bureau of Canada.
IBC issued a news release on the damage Friday.
After devastating the Bahamas, Dorian moved up the Atlantic coast and hit the Maritimes Sept. 7, and Newfoundland and Labrador the following day.
It had, by that time, evolved into a post-tropical storm, but Dorian was still packing hurricane-force winds.
IBC broke down the damage by province.
- Nova Scotia: $62.2 million.
- New Brunswick: $22.5 million.
- P.E.I.: $17.5 million.
- Newfoundland and Labrador: $2.5 million.
- Quebec: $300,000.
IBC said about $74 million was in damage to personal property, about $26 million in commercial property, and the remaining amount was damage to vehicles.
"Hurricane Dorian is another example of how devastating Mother Nature can be," said Amanda Dean, IBC's vice-president Atlantic in a news release.
"Severe, unpredictable weather like this is becoming more frequent, resulting in higher costs to homeowners, insurers and governments."
IBC said much of the damage came from falling trees, flooding and power outages.
The insured cost does not include damage to government-owned infrastructure.
