Dorian's winds batter P.E.I. crops

P.E.I. farmers have been assessing the damage from post-tropical storm Dorian.

With winds blowing over 90 km/h for hours on end, and heavy rains, P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture president David Mol said all crops will be feeling some impact.

"Nothing that's subjected to hours of hard wind is not going to be adversely affected," said Mol.

"At least the barley crop was off, and the barley crop would be a crop that would have been the most vulnerable to high winds. The spring wheat harvest is about halfway through and I was speaking to a couple of farmers who felt that the crop is certainly salvageable."

Mol said the worst damage he is hearing about is in the east, where the wind was stronger. He expects potato fields will have fared reasonably well.

He said he has three soybean fields that are bent over, but he is hoping they will recover.

Corn fields suffered. Randy Drenth, who has about 50 hectares of corn in Summerfield, estimates his yield will be down at least 10 to 15 cent.

"It's a combination of the wind and the rain," said Drenth.

"The wind knocked some corn over and broke some stalks, but the combination with the rain we've seen some defoliation and damaged leaves which is going to hurt the crops as well."

The damage will also cause problems with the harvest. Corn harvesters are designed to run down neat rows, and those have been blown apart by the storm.

