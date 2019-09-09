With no electricity, 3 P.E.I. schools remain closed
Most P.E.I. students will be back in school Tuesday.
More than 18,000 still without electricity
Most P.E.I. students will be back in school Tuesday.
Following post-tropical storm Dorian on the weekend students got an early storm day, less than one week into the school year. Many schools did not have power, and school officials needed to inspect buildings and grounds for safety issues.
Three schools are closed Tuesday because they still have no electricity.
- Mount Stewart Consolidated.
- Belfast Consolidated.
- Ellerslie Elementary.
All schools in the French Language School Board are open.
The power was still out for more than 18,000 Maritime Electric customers early Tuesday morning, and about 400 Summerside Electric customers.
Maritime Electric has 63 crews working to restore power.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Island Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.