With no electricity, 3 P.E.I. schools remain closed

Most P.E.I. students will be back in school Tuesday.

Following post-tropical storm Dorian on the weekend students got an early storm day, less than one week into the school year. Many schools did not have power, and school officials needed to inspect buildings and grounds for safety issues.

Three schools are closed Tuesday because they still have no electricity.

Mount Stewart Consolidated.

Belfast Consolidated.

Ellerslie Elementary.

All schools in the French Language School Board are open.

The power was still out for more than 18,000 Maritime Electric customers early Tuesday morning, and about 400 Summerside Electric customers.

Maritime Electric has 63 crews working to restore power.

