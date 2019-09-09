Calls for Dorian disaster assistance on P.E.I. slow, says Red Cross

So far there haven't been a huge number of calls from Islanders looking to apply for the provincial disaster financial assistance program, say officials with the P.E.I. division of the Canadian Red Cross.

The P.E.I. government announced the program Saturday. It covers uninsurable, essential basic property loss caused by post-tropical storm Dorian. The government has contracted the Red Cross to register people for the program and gather basic information.

"We're providing a service for the government of P.E.I., because we have the expertise from other contracts that we've worked with other provinces, and we have the infrastructure already set up to be able to assist in this type of service," said Alanna Green, local program manager for the Red Cross.

"It is a cost recoverable service we're providing to the government of P.E.I."

Provincial officials will review the applications and decide whether to cover the losses.

Green said the reports coming in have mostly been about damage from fallen trees and flooding as well as equipment and inventory loss.

Anyone wanting to make a claim can call 1-800-863-6582 to register for the program. The phone line will operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for as long as required.

The legislature's standing committee on health and social development will be hearing from Premier Dennis King and Public Safety Minister Bloyce Thompson on the government's response to the storm, on Tuesday.

