Dorian debris piling up at Summerside drop-off site
Summerside residents are being asked to register for curbside debris and branch pickup
While Summerside officials say progress is slowly but surely being made with Dorian cleanup efforts, debris is still piling up at one of its drop-off sites.
The city was particularly hard hit by the storm.
The large site, located off of Compton Road, will require attention soon, said Gordon MacFarlane, deputy chief administrative officer with the city.
"We have, I'd say a football field worth of 20-foot-high pile up of trees and stumps and branches," MacFarlane said.
For the remainder of October, the city plans to continue with curbside pickup for tree and branch debris on Tuesdays and Wednesdays only.
However, the pickup service will only be available to addresses that have registered. Summerside residents are being asked to call 902-432-1268 to register for the service.
What to do with debris
Residents can also leave their storm debris at the site, at the base of wind turbine No. 4. It's open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
MacFarlane said the city is currently weighing its options as to how to deal with the growing pile of debris.
"We're talking to some local contractors of what the viability of trying to chip the material is and there may be some challenges with that," MacFarlane said.
"Basically just with the amount of dirt and debris that's within the material, there may be options for a controlled burn that would be done by our fire department or there may be some option of trying to bury some of the material," he said.
Summerside Electric
Whatever option is decided upon, the first step is to complete the cleanup, MacFarlane said. Once cleanup efforts have finished, the city plans to move forward in dealing with the drop-off site.
MacFarlane also notes about a handful of Summerside Electric customers who required their service masts to be repaired and were charged a reconnection fee will be reimbursed.
He said the charges were a mistake and should be waived in a situation like post-tropical storm Dorian.
With files from Angela Walker
