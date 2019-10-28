P.E.I. corn farmers finding damage from Dorian worse than expected

Some P.E.I. corn farmers are discovering that the damage from Dorian is even worse than they initially predicted.

Randy Drenth, who has about 50 hectares of corn in Summerfield, P.E.I., originally thought his yield would be down at least 10 to 15 per cent.

"At that time, we found a lot of corn was pushed over, it was leaning pretty far over, we had some root damage and some stalks were broken off," Drenth said.

"We probably saw damage on 70 or 80 per cent of the crop, but I would say most of it looked like it would be able to recover from it."

Drenth said 15 to 20 per cent of the corn looked really bad and there was a lot of damage to the leaves, which were quite shredded.

This is what one of Randy Drenth's fields looked like after Dorian. (Randy Drenth)

He hasn't started to harvest his corn yet, because of the leaf damage from Dorian, which has put him two to three weeks behind.

And, there has been more bad news.

Drenth says the side of the corn that took the brunt of Dorian seems to have shut those kernels down. (Randy Drenth/Twitter)

"Now we're finding that we've had a lot of kernel damage on the side of the cob that the wind hit," Drenth said.

"The combination of the wind and rain hitting the corncob actually made some kernels abort and some of them are quite a bit smaller than they should be."

Lower quality

The corn that Drenth grows is for grain corn, so it will need to be dried after it is harvested, and that is also going to be a problem because of Dorian.

"The fact that our maturity's behind is going to be a bigger problem for us because the harvest moistures are higher, which means we have to spend more money to dry the corn down and that also usually means a lower quality product at the end."

Drenth is seeing a 'significant difference in kernel depth from one side of the cob to the other.' (Randy Drenth/Twitter)

From what he is seeing, Drenth said the quality of silage corn is also going to be down this year, and with other grains in tight supply, that's going to cause issues for livestock producers as well.

"It's going to be a very challenging year for anybody feeding cattle," Drenth said.

Need more time to harvest

Drenth is keeping a close eye on the weather as he still needs another month to harvest.

"The weather going forward is pretty critical now as well because it's not quite ready for harvest," Drenth said.

"If the weather gets wet, or if we start getting snow, with the corn leaning over, that will knock it right into the ground and it won't be harvestable at all. So this could turn into a huge disaster if things don't go the right way."

The damage from Dorian will now have a ripple effect for livestock producers, who may face a shortage of feed this winter. (Julien LeCacheur/CBC)

Drenth has been in contact with government and industry officials collecting information on the crop damage from Dorian.

"The faster the government can work on those things the better," Drenth said.

"But I understand that they need to do their assessments to fully know what the impacts are before they can really step in as well."

The P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture is hearing about damage from corn producers across the Island. (Julien LeCacheur/CBC)

Robert Godfrey, executive director of the P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture, said he's been hearing from corn producers across the Island about reduced yield and other costs they are incurring as they try to harvest their crop.

He said the federation is also hearing from P.E.I. livestock producers worried about the impact on their feed rations and feed availability.

