'Be patient, we will be there': Small debris clean up coming soon, says Island Waste Management

Clean up of debris from Dorian is progressing, but Island Waste Management Corporation is asking residents to remain patient.

Gerry Moore, CEO of the company, says most of the first phase of clean up​​​ — the bigger debris — is close to being completed.

"There is some minor locations that we still have some work to do," he said.

"The second wave of that is yard debris that would typically be collected by Island Waste Management, which would include bagged items and branches tied in bundles no longer than four feet. That is our second wave and we've just really started that now."

Moore is asking people to stay patient as they go through the second wave, because all the debris needs to be sorted in specific ways.

CEO Gerry Moore hopes Islanders can remain patient. (CBC )

He said yard debris can't be picked up with compost because yard debris is stored and used through the winter to "mix in with green organics to make the composting at the facility."

"So the sheer volume of material that we receive because of the storm, we're just really unable to handle everything all at once. But be patient, we will be there."

Free debris drop-off for September

IWMC drop-off locations are operating at normal times again after extending hours for two weeks following the storm.

Islanders can still drop off debris and spoiled food for free until the end of September.

Moore said there will be a cost to the company for the extra work.

"Our customers are all the residents of P.E.I. so we understand that, we felt that we had to play a role in helping people under their time of need. And we've done that," he said.

"Certainly the cost is going to be something that we'll have to look at, but again, at the time we felt it was the right thing to do."

More P.E.I. news