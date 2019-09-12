Children thank Dorian cleanup workers with muffins and homemade cards

Children and staff at the Hunter River Early Learning Centre have been busy making dozens and dozens of muffins for electricity line workers, police, paramedics and other people involved in storm cleanup.

Dorian struck P.E.I. as a post-tropical storm on the weekend, and the people working hard to clean up the mess were invited to drop in Thursday for a muffin and a thank-you card.

The children also helped make the muffins. (Hunter River Early Learning Centre)

"They've all put lots of hard work into making some beautiful drawings on the cards, and then we just put a simple message," said centre director Vanessa Schurman.

"The kids are pretty excited. They like seeing them coming in their vehicles and pulling up, and just seeing their faces is pretty amazing. And having them then play out what we've been talking about for the past few days is really nice to see."

The raisin bran and banana chocolate-chip muffins have been a hit, she said.

