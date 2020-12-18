Island farmers' Dorian crop relief application turned down

Some Island farmers whose crops were levelled in the fall of 2019 by post-tropical storm Dorian were told Friday that their application for millions of dollars in disaster relief funds has been turned down.

The application was put forward in June of 2020 by the P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture on behalf of corn, fruit and livestock producers. The federation said the total amount of relief applied for under the AgriRecovery program was close to $12 million.

AgriRecovery is a joint federal-provincial aid program meant to cover "extraordinary costs" incurred by producers as a result of natural disasters.

A spokesperson for the federal Department of Agriculture and Agri-Food told CBC News that both levels of government had assessed the application and concluded that while the storm did result in extraordinary costs for producers, those costs could be offset by other safety net programs.

Another photo in the Dorian disaster relief application shows crop damage in an Irishtown field. (Submitted by the PEI Federation of Agriculture)

The other programs include crop insurance and AgriStability, a program meant to support producers who experience a significant loss of income.

Robert Godfrey, executive director with the Federation of Agriculture, called the decision "extremely disappointing," and said he was in the process of informing producers who were part of the application.

