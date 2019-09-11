Province pledges $50K to P.E.I. food banks for Dorian relief

P.E.I. food banks are receiving $50,000 from the provincial government for relief after post-tropical storm Dorian, the province announced in a news conference in Summerside Wednesday afternoon.

The powerful storm moved through P.E.I. Saturday night and early Sunday, downing power lines and trees and causing widespread outages.

The money will be distributed to the Island's five food banks with the aim of getting extra food to Islanders in need.

"This will certainly go a long way in ensuring that we food banks can provide that service but really ensuring that Islanders have that secure, healthy, nutritious food that they do need at this time," said Mike MacDonald, executive director of the Upper Room Food bank.

People without electricity have been advised to throw out food in their fridges because of the health risks of not having refrigeration.

'It is important that Islanders not take the risk of consuming spoiled foods as food safety is a very important part of the storm recovery,' says Bloyce Thompson, P.E.I.'s Minister of justice and public safety.

Financial strain

The cost of replacing spoiled food has the potential to put a huge financial strain on some Island families, the province said.

Minister of Agriculture Bloyce Thompson said there is potential for additional funds from the province for Dorian relief efforts.

"We'll be meeting in the morning with cabinet and the premier to discuss things," he said. "We're assessing the damage and the cost of everything. We're organizing that to talk to the federal government."

