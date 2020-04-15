Liberal byelection campaign submits plan for door-knocking

Liberal candidate Zac Murphy is hoping to meet voters on the doorstep during the byelection campaign in District 10, Charlottetown-Winsloe, P.E.I.'s first election during the pandemic.

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison reiterated Thursday her office does not recommend door-to-door campaigning.

"Our recommendation is that we don't do door-to-door canvassing and we look at alternative ways of connecting," said Morrison, adding the practice is not banned.

"We understand that there may be people that need to do that."

The CPHO has released a set of guidelines. Those guidelines could apply to fundraising or sales, as well as political campaigning.

In a news release Thursday morning, the Murphy campaign said it had submitted an operational plan to the CPHO and was waiting for a response.

The plan itself was not included with the news release.

CPHO guidelines include:

Not entering a home.

Maintaining a two-metre distance.

No direct contact, including handing out of flyers, papers, pens, etc. These may be placed in a mailbox.

Canvassing inside a long-term care facility prohibited.

In an email, the NDP said it has "no intention of doing door-to-door canvassing."

The campaign said it may use mail/brochure drops, but there will be no direct contact or communication.

"Lynne Thiele plans to make voter contact through media, phone, and safe public encounters in accordance with Health PEI COVID protocols."

CBC News wrote to the Green and Progressive Conservative parties about their plans for the campaign, but has not yet received a response.

