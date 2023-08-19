Islanders asked to donate back-to-school items for students in need

With less than three weeks before school begins, Islanders are being encouraged to donate lunch snacks, backpacks and other items for students in need.

It's part of an initiative called The Big Giveback, organized by Big Brothers Big Sisters P.E.I. and the Upper Room Food Bank.

Heather Doran of Big Brothers Big Sisters says the initiative supports the organization's vision that all young people realize their full potential.

"One of the things we thought about was going back to school and just how difficult it can be for families to get everything kids need to succeed at school," Doran said in an interview with CBC's Mainstreet P.E.I.

The government of P.E.I. provides free school supplies to all students from kindergarten to Grade 9 in the public school system.

However, students will still need to bring their own backpacks, lunch bags and water bottles.

Food donations, such as cereal, granola bars and fruit cups, are also welcome, Doran said.

Where to donate

Donations can be made until Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Dream Cottage site in the Canadian Tire parking lot in Charlottetown.

The items will be distributed through the Upper Room Food Bank.

Mike MacDonald, executive director of the food bank, says the demand on P.E.I. is up about 26 per cent over last year, and they are seeing between 60 and 70 new households a month.

"It's been pretty challenging for a lot of people," he said. "A lot of people are struggling out there with the high price of everything, whether it be food, rent, gas, inflation, interest rates."

The first day of school for students on P.E.I. is Sept. 7.