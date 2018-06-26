Are these your clothes? Dryer donated to charity with laundry inside

Staff at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Charlottetown got a surprise recently, with a little something extra included with a donation.

Last week someone dropped off a dryer and staff discovered a clean load of laundry inside.

"All dry and everything, just not folded," said store manager Paul Molyneaux.

Looking for owner

Molyneaux said finding the clothes was a little unusual, but it's not the first time something like this has happened.

This isn't the first time donations have been dropped off with items left inside, the store says. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"It happens every once in a while, we'll get that kind of thing, or we'll get you know dressers with some clothes in it or drawers with picture albums," Molyneaux said.

The store doesn't know to whom the clothes belong, as it doesn't keep track of names for donations. The store posted about the clothes on social media in the hopes of tracking down the owner.

If you know who dropped off a dryer as a donation here yesterday afternoon....there was a load of dry clothes in it...it is here waiting for you —@PEI_ReStore

So far, the store has had no leads and Molyneaux said if no one comes forward by Wednesday the store will donate the clothes to the Salvation Army.

