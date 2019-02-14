Man who lost leg in altercation appears in court on assault charge

A Charlottetown man whose lower leg was amputated following an altercation appeared in court Thursday on criminal charges.

Donald "Artie" Gregg Gautreau, 49, made his way into Charlottetown Provincial Court on crutches to appear on charges of assault with a weapon and mischief.

Gautreau's lower right leg was amputated in hospital in Halifax, following being pinned against a wall by an SUV on Dec. 23 in Charlottetown.

"Oh, just pure terror, terror. The worst terror you could imagine in your entire life," said Gautreau outside court, recounting the experience. "I was squeezing my leg to try to stop the bleeding. That's all I knew what to do."

The incident happened in the parking lot of Gautreau's tattoo studio on Kensington Road.

Two men are charged with assaulting him — Riley MacFadyen, 20, and Sean Lombardi, 26 — neither have entered pleas in court. Lombardi is accused of driving the vehicle that hit Gautreau. MacFadyen is charged with assaulting Gautreau with a baseball bat.

Alleged weapon is a spray bottle

Gautreau is accused of assaulting both men with a weapon — a spray bottle — and of mischief, by allegedly damaging a vehicle.

I remember going outside to tell these guys to stop coming around … I panicked - Donald Gautreau

"I remember going outside to tell these guys to stop coming around my building," said Gautreau. "I didn't go outside to harm anybody. I was wrapping up for the night … I had a spray bottle in my hand and an aluminum bar."

His version of what happened that night and his accusations against the two men have not been proven in court.

Gautreau claims he panicked when he saw a man with a baseball bat. He says he got mad and swore at them.

"I seen the passenger say 'run him over' and I panicked," said Gautreau. "I sprayed, sprayed, sprayed."

Gautreau is representing himself in court without a lawyer, and has not yet entered pleas to the charges.

Gautreau owns the tattoo studio on Kensington Road in Charlottetown where the incident took place. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Crown prosecutor Lisa Goulden told court the file of evidence is extensive and she needs more time to review it. She also told court she needs to have discussions with Gautreau about possible resolutions to the case.

Gautreau appeared to have difficulty using crutches in court. As he attempted to seat himself in the defendant's chair, a man in the prisoner's box nearby stood up and reached forward to steady the chair.

"It's only the third time I've used these," Gaudreau told court, referring to the crutches.

Judge John Douglas adjourned the matter to March 12.

More P.E.I. news