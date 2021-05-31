Domino video on COVID safety earns student and school $3K prize

A P.E.I. student has won a national prize from the Workers Compensation Board for his video, which features dominos to remind people about COVID-19 pandemic safety.

"I thought this would be such a great subject and such a great medium to convey my ideas. It really all just fit together," said Etienne Foulkes, a Grade 11 student at École François-Buote in Charlottetown.

Foulkes heard about the contest, for a video under two minutes in length about pandemic safety, through his involvement with the WCB's occupational health and safety leadership program.

His video uses dominos to review the basic protocols of preventing infections: social distancing, handwashing and most dramatically when demonstrating how wearing a mask can break the chain of infection.

"I've been doing dominos since I was 10 or 11 and it's been on and off since then," he said.

"Making the video really brought that passion back, and I've dug them out of the closet and started playing with them again."

Etienne Foulkes says his passion for dominoes has been reignited. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

It took about 10 hours to set up the dominos, said Foulkes, and days of planning.

The prizes come with $3,000 for Foulkes and another $3,000 for his school.

