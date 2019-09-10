Charlottetown councillor keeps working, despite code-of-conduct pay suspension

Charlottetown city council member Bob Doiron continues his work at city council, despite the suspension of his pay for 90 days for violating the city's code of conduct rules.

Doiron was among the councillors who voted by phone during a meeting of council Monday, in which physical distancing protocols were in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I continue to work for no pay because the residents of Ward 6 deserve representation," Doiron wrote in a text message to CBC News.

"That is why they elected me, regardless of getting paid or not. I take this issue very seriously." He declined a request for a recorded interview.

Doiron was disciplined March 23 at a special meeting of council, following an investigation by a third-party investigator.

The investigation concluded that Doiron had violated the city's code of conduct bylaw and its workplace harassment policy.

Details of the allegations have not been made public.

Doiron has said he's been singled out for criticizing council's spending on what he has called untendered paving contracts.

The city's finance chair has denied any inappropriate spending.

"I am in this mess because I speak out," Doiron texted.

City councillors are paid just under $39,000 a year. Doiron's 90-day pay suspension amounts to around $10,000.

The investigation into Doiron's conduct began last November. It incurred expenses of $17,000 with legal costs of $9,000 according to council minutes of March 23.

Doiron previously said he intended to consult a lawyer about the suspension. To date, no legal action has been filed in court.

More from CBC P.E.I.