Hot-doggin' pooches spread joy from back of motorcycle

Mike Doucette pulls up to an intersection in Charlottetown and the man in the car beside him looks over and does a double-take.

Did he just see what he thought he saw?

Yes he did. A small black dog on the back of a three-wheeled motorcycle wearing a baby blue helmet and matching goggles. Low-riding in a custom-made carriage attached to the back is a bigger dog wearing a pink helmet and goggles.

The man's quizzical look turns to a smile as the light turns green and Doucette drives away.

"The expression on people's faces, it just makes my day," Doucette said.

Ruby, a seven-year-old golden retriever, and Reno, a five-year-old golden doodle with not a spot of gold, have been a consistent source of joy and distraction for Doucette and others in the otherwise difficult time of COVID-19 isolation and unrest.

Ruby, a seven-year-old golden retriever, associates the motorcycle with fun, Doucette says. (Ruby & Reno's Road Adventures/Facebook)

Doucette and the dogs moved to rural P.E.I. from Ontario three years ago after he went through a divorce.

"I love riding my bike and I don't want to leave the dogs at home, I mean, they're a big part of my life," he said.

"For me it's like taking my kids out. It's just a fun time and I try to include them in all my activities I do and they're my constant sidekicks."

'Stopped by the police'

The dogs are strapped into their seats so they are unable to jump or fall out. The goggles, called Doggles, keep their eyes protected from bugs and wind. The helmets are just for fun.

Doucette said his veterinarian had no issues when he consulted with her. His dogs have been riding shotgun since they were puppies, and Doucette said the only negative comment he's heard was from a woman concerned he might get in an accident.

Yup, that's a dog with a helmet and goggles riding on the back of a motorcycle. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Everyone seems to get a kick out of it, Doucette said.

"I've actually been even stopped by the police and they've given me the thumbs up."

Doucette said the dogs love the attention, and their tails start wagging when they know they're about to go for a ride.

"With the bike, they associate fun, they're going to usually go to the water and we throw the Frisbee and they know they're going to get an ice cream and so the bikes to them is a fun thing. So they're all for it. They enjoy it."

Ruby and Reno have been Doucette's constant sidekicks since they were puppies. (Shane Ross/CBC)

One of their favourite stops is the Kiwanis Dairy Bar in Victoria Park. When he pulled into the parking lot on a recent visit, a group of wide-eyed children ran over and giggled at the sight. A woman stopped and took pictures, saying she couldn't wait to send them to friends.

Lisa Hambly, manager at the dairy bar, said it happens every time Doucette comes by.

"People love to see him," she said. "It just brings smiles to their faces."

Passersby often stop to take pictures, and Doucette says the dogs love the attention. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Ruby is strapped in and ready for another adventure. (Rose Marie Braden)

Doucette says he tries to take the dogs wherever he goes because he doesn't like to leave them home alone. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Reno is short for Renovation, a name Doucette chose when he worked in the construction business in Ontario. (Rose Marie Braden)

Doucette lifts Ruby into her custom-made carriage. The dogs are strapped in so they can't fall or jump out. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Doucette and his dogs often stop at the Kiwanis Dairy Bar for ice cream. (Shane Ross/CBC)

