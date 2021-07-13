More customers looking to dine with their dogs on P.E.I. restaurant patios

Some dog lovers and restaurant owners on P.E.I. are hoping the provincial government will change legislation to allow pooches on outdoor patios.

Under the Public Health Act's food premises regulations, dogs and other animals — with the exception of service dogs — are not permitted in areas where food is stored or served, which includes restaurant patios.

In March, the Nova Scotia government changed its legislation to allow dogs on restaurant, bar and café patios, though it is still up to the discretion of individual businesses.

Kylie Ford, a dog owner who lives in Charlottetown, would like to see P.E.I. follow suit.

"I do think that it would probably attract more dog owners who want to enjoy like a meal or beverage and allow them to be able to do that without having to leave their dogs at home," she said.

"I work Monday to Friday and I take her to daycare, but I still feel bad whenever I get home. And then I want to go do something afterwards. So the more I can include her in things and still enjoy an Island summer, the better, in my opinion."

Kylie Ford says she would love to take her two-year-old Bernese mountain dog, Sophie, to a restaurant. (Kylie Ford)

A spokesperson for the province said there have been no formal discussions about changing the legislation.

One restaurant owner in Charlottetown said he was given permission to allow dogs on his patio by changing the way food is served.

Mike Ross, co-owner of the Sugar Skull Cantina, said servers do not handle or deliver the food to tables. Instead, customers go to the bar to pick up their order.

Looking for treats

"It's worked out really, really well. It adds to what we do," he said. "Dogs love it, people love it and we especially love it."

Ross said he has received no complaints from those without dogs. He said dogs in the neighbourhood have become so familiar with the restaurant they usually look for treats whenever they walk by.

Mike Ross, co-owner of the Sugar Skull Cantina, says he was given permission to allow dogs on his patio by changing the way food is served. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"I think in our society, especially through this whole pandemic, dogs have become a very big part of, probably a little bit of mental health, and having that comfort level," he said. "To dog owners, dogs are family, so why not have them on."

Some other business owners would like to see the rules relaxed to allow dogs on their patios, as well. Ashley Condon, owner of Copper Bottom Brewery in Montague, said it would bring more business. She said customers often ask if they can have their dogs on the patio.

If they're well behaved, it does make the dog's quality of life a little better to be able to hang out with their parents more often. — Marlee Saulnier

Restaurant owner Kevin Murphy said Bar 1911, which is located near a popular walking trail, has an outdoor area where customers can tie up there pets. He said he sees no reason why dogs should not be allowed on patios.

"I don't think it is an unreasonable request," he said.

Marlee Saulnier, who has a pet Chihuahua, said she looks for restaurants that are dog friendly.

"If they're well behaved, it does make the dog's quality of life a little better to be able to hang out with their parents more often."

Marlee Saulnier says she looks for restaurants that are dog friendly. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Ashley MacLeod, development and communications co-ordinator for the P.E.I. Humane Society, would like to see government go one step further and allow dogs inside restaurants, as well.

"One of the things we tend to see, and it's a huge increase of in the summertime, is dogs left in vehicles because people take their dog out with them for a run at the park or a walk or something and end up having to stop for lunch along the way. And they can't take their pooch in with them."

Ashley MacLeod, development and communications co-ordinator for the P.E.I. Humane Society, says allowing dogs in restaurants would mean fewer are left in cars in the summer. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

She said she understands there would be health concerns, but thinks the benefits would outweigh the risks.

"Thinking about the animal as another patron in your restaurant is really important, so restaurants go above and beyond by offering, you know, water bowls, maybe treats, that kind of thing, but also who make the rules very clear for their patrons," she said.

"So explaining that dogs need to be kept on leashes, need to stay with the table, need to not go wandering through the establishment, that kind of thing, and making that nice and clear for their patrons before they enter the restaurant would be ideal."

