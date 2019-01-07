P.E.I. Humane Society pleading with pet owners to get help when they need it

The P.E.I. Humane Society says a recent case of animal neglect in Summerside should serve as a lesson to pet owners, to seek help when they can't provide proper care for their animals.

It's quite preventable what they went through. - Jennifer Harkness

52-year-old Cynthia Ann Gallant pleaded guilty in provincial court last week to willfully causing unnecessary pain and suffering to two dogs and failing to seek medical care for them. She was ordered to serve two years on probation, perform 30 hours of community service and is not allowed to own, care for or live in the same home as a dog for five years.

Jennifer Harkness, development manager for the society, says this case is heartbreaking. (Steve Bruce/CBC )

The dogs were Shih Tzus named Samantha and Franklin. They had to be euthanized three weeks after they were seized in September 2018 by the society.

Preventable situation

The society's development manager Jennifer Harkness says the dogs had matted fur, abscesses, severe dental diseases, and heart issues, and "had been suffering for a long time." Because of the dog's senior ages — both were about 16 — staff decided against performing any operations on them.

"It's very sad. It's quite preventable what they went through," said Harkness.

"Like in many cases with animals we see, if there was prevention sooner, we could've seen them alive today. So it's tough."

Harkness took to social media following Gallant's guilty plea, urging pet owners to talk to a veterinarian when their animal is suffering from health issues.

Other options

She says while treating animals or even having them euthanized can be expensive, pet owners can turn to family and friends or fundraisers to help. She also recommends pet health insurance.

In cases where pet owners feel they can't properly care for their animals, whether they're healthy or not, she says the animals can be surrendered to the society, free of charge.

The dogs had severe dental problems. (Submitted by the P.E.I. Humane Society)

Harkness says while animals with untreatable medical conditions will be put down, others will be treated and put up for adoption.

"I know it's a hard decision, and it's tough and it's emotional. But sometimes you have to think, 'If you can't provide for them at this time when they really need it, maybe it is best for them in the long run,'" Harkness said.

Still, Harkness maintains more Islanders need to recognize that owning a pet can be costly and time consuming, and that only those who can provide proper care should be owning one in the first place.

"You have to think about medical care, veterinarian care, and preventative care as well …​ treating fleas, parasites, worms," she said.

According to the P.E.I. Humane Society, it appeared the dogs' nails had not been cut in a long time and had begun to curl. (Submitted by the P.E.I. Humane Society)

"If you don't treat that kind of thing, groom them properly, and trim their nails, make sure you're brushing their coat, then it can lead to very severe health conditions down the road. So if you are looking at adopting a pet or taking a new pet into your home, those are things you should consider."

More P.E.I. news