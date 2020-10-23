Dogs not allowed on national park beaches starting Thursday

Another sure sign of spring: Parks Canada officials say the seasonal rule prohibiting domestic animals on P.E.I. National Park beaches comes into effect on April 1 and will stay in place until Oct. 15.

That includes dogs, cats and horses.

Parks Canada officials say the rule is in place to provide a safe environment for visitors and to protect wildlife and their habitat.

Anyone caught breaking this law faces a minimum fine of $100.

Dogs are permitted in all other outdoor areas of the park, but must be on a leash.

"It is important to know that dogs pose a threat to wildlife, especially young animals and birds, such as the endangered piping plover, that nest on the ground," Parks Canada's website says.

