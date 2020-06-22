Woman charged after dogs left in hot car

A 39-year-old Summerside area woman has been charged under the Animal Welfare Act and fined $500 after two dogs were left in a vehicle Friday afternoon.

Temperatures surpassed 30 C Friday on P.E.I.

Summerside police say they received a call just before 5:15 p.m. reporting the two dogs had been left in a vehicle in a Granville Street parking lot, and that the dogs appeared to be in distress.

The dogs were not taken from the woman.

Police are reminding the public to not leave any animals unattended in vehicles during the warm summer months, as they can become distressed in a short time.

More from CBC P.E.I.