Judge orders 3 dogs be euthanized

A judge has ordered three dogs be put down as a result of their attacks on a woman earlier this year.

The dogs' owners tried to fight the order Tuesday in court without success.

The woman who was attacked wept on the witness stand as she described two occasions where she was attacked and bitten by the three large dogs, once in February and again — more viciously — in July.

Both attacks happened on the yard of her home in Johnstons River.

Living in fear for months

The court heard the dogs were owned by her neighbours and were great Pyrenees — a large, strong breed.

She told court that in July she was knocked unconscious and bitten on the legs and torso.

She testified she's been living in fear of the animals for months.

The owners argued their dogs are not aggressive and they disputed the bites. They also said they started using leashes and electronic collars on their dogs.

But court heard Tuesday RCMP and the P.E.I. Humane Society continued to get reports of the dogs running loose.

The judge said she doesn't take the decision lightly and agreed the dogs had seriously injured the woman.

She ordered the couple to surrender the dogs by Friday.

The society may keep the dogs alive for up to 30 days while the court determines if the couple can appeal the decision.

With files from Brian Higgins