Adopt don't shop: P.E.I. woman creating dog adoption centre

An P.E.I. woman wants to bring more adoptable dogs to the Island.

Karla Shalley recently moved to P.E.I. from British Columbia, where she ran a kennel and rescue operation, and she wants to put that experience to work in her new home.

"Every time I see a dog on the street I talk to the person … and I'd just learned, and just really informal research, that most of the people here seem to purchase their dogs," Shalley said

"Being in rescue and knowing the millions of dogs that get euthanized, adoptable great dogs, that get euthanized in North America every year, it's difficult to see great adoptable dogs getting euthanized when we're breeding so much.

Shalley wants to start bringing dogs to the Island so people have the option to adopt rather than shop. She is currently looking for a space to house the dogs, a space where they can be before she finds their forever homes.

Karla Shalley says she wants to solve the problem of lack of rescue dogs on P.E.I. (Submitted by Karla Shalley)

"Have a handful of dogs up for adoption where we can temperament test them, know what they're like," she said.

"Do they like big dogs, do they like small dogs, are they OK with children, do they like cats? So it would give us a lot of control as far as what the dog's temperament is."

Canadian dogs first

Shalley said she will reach out to Canadian rescue centres first, and if needed expand her search for adoptable dogs to across North America.

"I want to make sure we take care of our own, I'll reach out to as many as I can and see if they'd like assistance, if they're overcrowded, if they're having trouble keeping up with the amount of dogs that they're caring for." she said

Shalley said she would work with the shelters, and do her own checks to ensure all animals are healthy and fit before adoption. For those coming over the border, she explained there are health checks the animals need to meet before entering into Canada.

Humane Society focused on local issue

Shalley approached the Humane Society about bringing in more dogs to the province, but that organization says although it gets a lot of questions about why there aren't more dogs, it must stay within its means.

"Adoption is always going to be there, and we're really lucky and we consider it a very big accomplishment that we don't have a lot of dogs up for adoption ," said Jennifer Harkness, development manager for the P.E.I. Humane Society.

"If we were taking in dogs from other locations, and we did have a seizure in place where we needed emergency care for a large number of animals, where would they go?" she said

Jennifer Harkness says the society doesn't always have the means to support outside dogs. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

"At the end of the day we are a charitable organization with really a mission that's focused on protecting animals here on P.E.I. that are homeless and have nowhere else to go. So if we're taking up space for dogs coming in from other areas then maybe we're not given priority to the animals that are right next door that need our help."

Shalley said she has put a call out for volunteers and has already had a great response. She is planning a meeting in September for anyone interested in helping, or people can contact her on Facebook.

More P.E.I. news