Dog shot and left to die in Texas settling in with new family in P.E.I.
A dog that was shot in the back and left for dead in Texas is now embedded firmly in the heart of a family in Cardigan, P.E.I.
'Not one bit of timid in him,' owner says of Ritz, who uses a wheeled frame to walk
Ritz's journey to Prince Edward Island was arranged by the Save a Life Canada Animal Rescue Society.
After Jo-Anne Praught of Summerside fostered the three-year-old dog German shepherd mix for a couple of months, the call went out for a permanent home.
Ritz cannot walk without assistance and is incontinent due to the shooting, so his new owners had to be able to offer specialized care.
Meagan MacDonald and Jacob Murphy fit the bill.
CBC's Danny Arsenault caught up with their family in Cardigan this week. Click on the video above to see more.
