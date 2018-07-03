New space for small dogs in Hillsborough Park expansion

A fairly new dog park in the Hillsborough Park area of Charlottetown is getting a major makeover.

The park off Acadian Drive will almost double in size, with a new area specifically for smaller dogs to have fun.

The $18,000 project will also install a two-tiered fountain and two sets of doors to ensure dogs don't get loose.

New park will be 50 metres square

"Last year we put up temporary fencing to see what the interest would be, and [it] was very well-received," said Coun. Terry Bernard, who chairs the city's public works and urban beautification committee.

There will be room for dogs of all sizes when the park re-opens next week. (Shutterstock)

In 2017, the park measured 30 metres square — now, it will be 50 metres square. It's on provincial land which has been licensed for the city to use.

Of that space, a separate area for small dogs will take up 20 by 50 metres.

Smaller dogs 'a little apprehensive'

"A lot of medium-to-large dogs have been using it and they're running and playing," Bernard said. "When you've got a small dog that's only 10 or 11 pounds, they're a little apprehensive to go in that area."

The fountain being installed will have a lower tier for dogs and an upper tier for their humans.

There was only one gate in the temporary structure and if a dog got out, it was loose.

Now, Bernard said, "you come in the first door with your dog, close the door behind you, then when you open the second door, if a dog jumps out, he doesn't run wild. You can get him back into the park."

'As many as 20 dogs in there'

The temporary park sometimes filled, with people waiting to take in their dog.

"I've seen as many as 20 dogs in there. It's been well-utilized," Bernard said.

The city is planting trees to create shade. There was a large tree at one end of the park, but it had to come down, Bernard said.

"It was all rotten and the top limbs were dead. We were afraid a broken limb may come down on somebody."

There will also be park benches.

Construction should wrap up early next week, said Bernard.

More P.E.I. news