Dog owners in Charlottetown slow to purchase licences in 2019

The P.E.I. Humane Society is reminding dog owners to renew their licences.

Dog owners in Charlottetown are required by law to purchase the $15 licence every year, but according to the city and the humane society, only about two dozen had been purchased as of Feb. 6.

Jennifer Harkness, development manager at the humane society, said putting the licence tag on your dog's collar gives proof of ownership and helps ensure your pet will get home safely if it gets lost. She said the fee helps pay for dog services in the community, such as enforcement.

"I would encourage all owners to get a licence for their dog," she said. "It is part of being a responsible pet owner."

Under Charlottetown's bylaw, dog owners who fail to purchase a licence can be fined up to $500 for a first offence and up to $1,000 for a second offence.

Licences can be purchased at city hall or the humane society.

