P.E.I. dog euthanized after it killed other dog
New

P.E.I. dog euthanized after it killed other dog

The P.E.I. Humane Society has put down a dog that killed another dog.

Pit bull mixed breed killed a Manchester terrier Tuesday, say RCMP

The dog was voluntarily surrendered to the P.E.I. Humane Society. (PEI Humane Society)

RCMP said the dog, which it described as a pit bull mixed breed, broke free and killed a Manchester terrier in Long Creek, outside of Cornwall, on Tuesday.

The dog was surrendered voluntarily to the humane society by the owner.

Following an assessment of the animal, the decision was made to euthanize it.

