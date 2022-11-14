Conservation officers investigating after dog killed in illegal trap

Warning: This story contains details some readers may find disturbing.

Carmen Perry was walking her two dogs off leash in the Wright's Creek area of Charlottetown earlier this month when one of them got caught in a snare and died.

"You could hear it, and there was nothing you could do in that moment to save her. I think she stuck her head in it, and it snapped around the back of her head and her throat and it strangled her to death."

Now, conservation officers with the Department of Justice and Public Safety are requesting the public's help in finding out more about an illegal trap that killed Emma. They're asking anyone who may have noticed suspicious activity near the East Royalty area to contact them or conservation officers.

If you have any information please contact our Conservation Officers at (902)-368-4884, or PEI Crime Stoppers<br>1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)<a href="https://t.co/95XoVCiTEh">https://t.co/95XoVCiTEh</a><br>free Apple/Android App: <a href="https://t.co/95XoVCiTEh">https://t.co/95XoVCiTEh</a> <a href="https://t.co/dzUrn586bP">pic.twitter.com/dzUrn586bP</a> —@PEIPublicSafety

Perry can't imagine why someone would have set a trap so close to a trail and worries more could be out there.

"It's a danger to the population too, it's a danger to the children and everybody else who is out there."

Emma, a two-year-old rescue dog from Texas, was killed when her head got caught in a snare. (Submitted by Carmen Perry)

Emma, who was about two years old, was a rescue dog from Texas. She loved walking along the trails with Perry.

"We always thought it was a very safe place. It just totally got caught us off guard. It upset the whole day, the whole evening, the whole week, really, It feels so surreal. It's just unbelievable that this could happen."